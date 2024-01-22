Zelenskyy met with Tusk: "There is new Polish defence package". VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who arrived on a visit to Kyiv.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

In particular, they discussed all aspects of bilateral relations.

"There is a new Polish defence package. We appreciate this continued support. There is a new form of our cooperation for the sake of a larger scale of arms purchases for Ukrainian needs - a Polish loan for Ukraine.



Today, we discussed with Mr Prime Minister the possibilities of future joint production of weapons," the President noted.

