Poland to appoint commissioner for restoration of Ukraine. PHOTO

The Polish government will appoint a commissioner for the restoration of Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Polish edition Onet.

Pawel Kowal, a member of the Sejm who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee, will be appointed to this position.

"My delegation also includes Mr Pawel Kowal, who will be appointed by the government as the Commissioner for the Reconstruction of Ukraine. We will want to take a very active part not only in helping Ukraine in the war with Russia, but also in the reconstruction process," Tusk said.

