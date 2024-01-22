Two mines were cut off from power supply as result of shelling in Donetsk region, 94 miners were underground

The occupiers made another attempt to destroy industrial facilities in the Donetsk region. During the shelling, coal enterprises were de-energised, leaving almost a hundred miners underground.

This was reported by the head of Donetsk CMA Vadim Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

"The shelling caused a power outage at two coal mines. At the time, 94 miners were underground. Immediately after the shelling, they were notified of the emergency.

The power supply has now been restored and the miners' lives are not in danger," the statement said.

