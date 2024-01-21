Russian non-humans shell more than hundred settlements in 9 regions in one day - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

On the evening of 21 January, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians in a traditional video address.

Zelenskyy said: "Another week of this war and our active actions, our defence is coming to an end. Since the beginning of this day alone, there have been about 60 battles. The most intense is the Avdiivka direction, as well as Bakhmut, Marinka, Kupyansk, and the South of our country. There have been more than 50 Russian attacks with multiple launch rocket systems alone, as well as dozens of air and missile strikes.

On this day alone, Russian inhumans shelled more than a hundred cities, towns and our villages in nine regions: from Chernihiv to Sumy, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad and our regions. The most brutal Russian attacks were in Donetsk region. Unfortunately, there are wounded and dead. My condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones.

Russia will be held accountable for all this terror - it must be. Without Moscow's decisions to launch this aggression and this terror, thousands and thousands of people would be alive today. That is why it is so important to bring Russia to full, fair accountability at all levels. At the individual level, so that every war criminal is held accountable, every terrorist. And at the level of the entire terrorist state - with its assets and capabilities. Russia must learn and remember forever that it is the aggressor who loses the most from aggression.

I am grateful to everyone who brings Russia's responsibility closer. By all means - military, sanctions, legal and political."

