Zelenskyy on surveillance of Bihus.Info journalists: SSU will investigate this, we need to find answers

The facts of secret video recording of independent journalists should be investigated by the SSU.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with the British Channel 4, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"Someone says that the media had a video recording, nothing happened. I believe it did," he said in an interview with the British Channel 4.

"A criminal case was immediately opened. I personally invited the head of the SSU and received details from the Prosecutor General. And we need to find answers to all this. Therefore, the Security Service will investigate this and find everything," Zelenskyy said.

As reported, the SSU opened proceedings over illegal wiretapping and video recording. It also seized discs with camera recordings.

