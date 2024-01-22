Russian army strikes at Kherson, man is injured

Today, on 22 January, Russian troops shelled Kherson again, wounding a man.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"A 43-year-old man was injured in the shelling. He was diagnosed with an explosive injury and light head wounds.

The victim was provided with the necessary medical care in hospital," the statement said.

According to Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson CMA, the man was injured at about 15:00 during the shelling of the central part of Kherson by Russian occupation forces. At the time of the enemy attack, the injured man was in his apartment.

Mrochko also said that today the Russian army from the temporarily occupied left bank fired several times at residential areas in the city centre and Dniprovsky district of Kherson.