Situation remains tense in Bakhmut and Siversk directions – Syrskyi

Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, continues to work with brigade commanders in the Siversk and Bakhmut directions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the commander's telegram channel.

Syrskyi wrote that the situation remains extremely tense and is characterized by the enemy's intensive use of artillery, mortars, attack drones and assault operations.

"In the course of the work, I heard the commanders on the conclusions of the situation assessment and proposals for further combat operations. Also, all necessary decisions were made on the ground to improve defense efficiency and eliminate problematic issues," he added.

