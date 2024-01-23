Rocket attack on Kyiv: information about dead person is not confirmed, 22 are wounded, damage in 4 districts (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

A rocket attack on Kyiv damaged several buildings in different districts of the capital, with 18 people injured.

This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko in his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Update on casualties. As of 11:30 a.m., 22 people were injured in a missile attack in Kyiv, 13 of them hospitalized. The data is being updated," the Kyiv authorities said.

"As of this hour, 18 people have been injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian missile attack. Of these, 13 are hospitalized, including three children. A thirteen-year-old boy and four adults were treated on the spot. One woman was taken to intensive care and continues to receive intensive care. The victim is currently alive!" Klitschko said earlier.

According to him, several buildings were damaged in Solomianskyi, Sviatoshynskyi and Pecherskyi districts of Kyiv. Emergency services are working at the scene.

In Sviatoshynskyi district, the falling debris damaged the balconies of the 1st to 5th floors of a residential building and 4 apartments. An unexploded missile warhead was found in another building, and the residents were evacuated. Also in Sviatoshynskyi district, a non-residential two-storey building caught fire. At another address, cars were on fire.

In Solomianskyi district, a blast wave smashed windows in an apartment building. In addition, several apartments caught fire. A two-storey non-residential building was also damaged.

A fire broke out in Pechersk district as a result of a hit to a non-residential building. One victim was found during the elimination of the shelling.

In Darnytskyi district, several places where debris fell were recorded, including on the roof of a 9-storey residential building - without ignition and near the territory of a kindergarten - also without further combustion.

All emergency services continue to work at the sites where the wreckage fell.

"The information about one dead person has not been confirmed. This person is in the hospital, in a state of clinical death, resuscitation measures are being taken. 18 people were injured, 13 of them were hospitalized. The data is being updated and clarified," the KCMA said.

"The second missile attack on Kyiv since the beginning of this year. It was a combined attack, using different weapons. The air alert in the capital lasted for two and a half hours. First, the enemy launched X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Saratov region of Russia. These missiles hit the capital in two waves. When they were already directly in Kyiv's airspace, the enemy launched ground-launched ballistic missiles at the capital. The air defence forces and equipment hit almost two dozen air targets over Kyiv. Unfortunately, this combined missile attack has caused destruction and casualties in the capital. As of 09:00, one person was killed and 14 others were wounded (most of them with mine-blast injuries). The wounded are being provided with the necessary medical care," said Serhiy Popko, the head of KCMA.

"In the Sviatoshynskyi district of the city, rescuers found a part of a missile that could still pose a threat. Therefore, it was decided to evacuate residents of several nearby residential buildings. A headquarters was set up at one of the district's preschools. Rescuers are working to neutralise part of the missile," the statement said.

According to KCMA: