Zelenskyy on Russian missile attack: Deliberate terror against civilians

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on Russia’s morning attack.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state announced this on Telegram.

"The rescue operation continues after another Russian attack against our cities and people - deliberate terror against ordinary residential buildings in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Pavlohrad. Unfortunately, there are injured and dead," the message reads.

Currently, 22 people are known to have been injured as a result of the enemy shelling of Kyiv. In Kharkiv, according to preliminary data, five people were killed and 51 people, including four children, were injured in the terrorist attack. Twenty-seven people were rescued from the rubble. In Pavlohrad, Russian terror claimed the life of one person, the President added.

In the morning, an air alert was declared throughout Ukraine. Cruise missiles were reportedly launched from Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea.

Explosions were heard, in particular, in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Shostka, and air defence forces were reported to be operating. There were some deaths and injuries.