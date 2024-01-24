ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
8092 visitors online
News War in Ukraine
20 802 55
aid (1510) USA (3654) Janet Yellen (13)

USA will allocate almost 12 billion dollars to Ukraine - Reuters

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

джанет,єллен

The United States intends to allocate almost $12 billion in aid to Ukraine, which will be used to support the country’s economy. These funds will be used to cover the expenses of the Ukrainian government and to support the country’s economy during the war.

As Censor.NET informs, Reuters writes about it.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, during an online conversation with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, assured that the White House has committed to providing $11.8 billion for Ukraine as part of additional funding.

"Financial support for Ukraine remains inextricably linked to its success on the battlefield. It also demonstrates the determination of the United States and its allies to protect the territorial sovereignty and freedoms of democratic countries," the US Treasury Department said.

It is noted that the USA hopes that other countries will follow America's example and help Ukraine. According to forecasts, "donor countries" will provide approximately three-quarters of Ukraine's external financing needs in 2024, which supports, in particular, hospitals, schools, and emergency response services.

Read more: Shmyhal discusses cooperation and support for Ukraine with US Treasury Secretary Yellen

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 