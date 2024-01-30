Russian offensive will be exhausted around beginning of spring, - Budanov

The head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, General Kyrylo Budanov, predicted that the Russian occupiers’ offensive, which has been going on for two and a half months, would be completely exhausted "somewhere in early spring".

"I can tell you that the Russian offensive is underway. It began in November 2023. As of now, it has been going on for two and a half months. You can see the results for yourself. It would be a lie to say that they are great for them. Unfortunately for us, they have made some progress in the fields, like what happened near Avdiivka. But this is not what they were counting on," Budanov said in an interview broadcast on the United News telethon, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

The head of military intelligence noted that the occupiers wanted to reach the barrier line along the Chornyi Zherebets River in Kharkiv region and on the administrative border of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as soon as possible. According to him, "nothing is even close to that".

"But their offensive will continue. Sometime in early spring, it will be completely exhausted," he said.

Budanov did not predict what the year 2024 will look like for Ukraine militarily, noting that this is a question for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"As in any game, as they say: you make a move, the enemy makes a move. Now the enemy is making a move. It will end, and I think ours will begin," Budanov said.