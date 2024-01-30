Zelenskyy will still dismiss Zaluzhnyi - Financial Times

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to dismiss Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi from his post

According to Censor.NET, citing NV, the Financial Times reports this with reference to four people familiar with the discussion.

According to the newspaper, on Monday, 29 January, the president offered Zaluzhnyi a new position as a defence adviser. The general refused.

However, Zelenskyy made it clear that he would fire Zaluzhnyi regardless of his acceptance of the advisory position, the FT writes.

The article points out that Zaluzhnyi's likely resignation will be the biggest reshuffle in Ukraine's military command since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Read more: Zelenskyy’s office declares that Zaluzhnyi was not dismissed

At the same time, the dismissal cannot be implemented for some time after reports about it appeared in the media the day before, the FT writes.

The newspaper notes that relations between the president and the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces deteriorated in November after Ukraine's counter-offensive failed to achieve results. At the time, Zaluzhnyi said that the war had reached a "dead end", which led the president and his team to criticise the general.

Zaluzhnyi's resignation

Earlier, sources reported that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had signed a decree dismissing the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi. However, later, President Zelensky's spokesman, Serhiy Nikiforov, told UP that Valerii Zaluzhnyi had not been dismissed.