Russians dropped explosives on couple in Beryslav: Man and woman injured
Russian occupation forces attacked a couple in Beryslav, Kherson region. Explosives were dropped on the people.
This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.
A couple, a 65-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman, who were riding a motorcycle through the city, were attacked. The ruscists dropped two explosive devices on them.
The victims were hospitalized with blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. Doctors assess their condition as satisfactory.
