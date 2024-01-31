ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13745 visitors online
News War
581 0

Russians dropped explosives on couple in Beryslav: Man and woman injured

дронрф

Russian occupation forces attacked a couple in Beryslav, Kherson region. Explosives were dropped on the people.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

A couple, a 65-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman, who were riding a motorcycle through the city, were attacked. The ruscists dropped two explosive devices on them.

The victims were hospitalized with blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. Doctors assess their condition as satisfactory.

See more: Ruscists dropped explosives on Beryslav, man wounded. At night, city was hit by air strikes. PHOTO

Author: 

shoot out (12942) Beryslav (92)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 