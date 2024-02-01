Pavao Vujnovac: the Russian connection

There are Russian enablers in Croatia, such as Pavao Vujnovac, advancing Moscow’s interests in the Balkans, writes Tetiana Nikolayenko in her article published on Censor.net.

Businessman Pavao Vujnovac

Croatia already became an epicentre of scandals relating to Ukraine and it is not strange as there is increasingly more evidence of Russian influence in this country. The previous president of Croatia, Kolind Grabar -Kitarović, promoted improved relations with Moscow, citing deals with Russian banks and injecting funds into the Croatian economy, and current President of Croatia, Zoran Milanovic, said that Ukraine will not regain Crimea and that Western support for Ukraine is "deeply immoral". And even current prime minister of Croatia Plenković found himself at the centre of a number of scandals because of his ties to a businessman Pavao Vujnovac who made his fortune with Gazprom.

Since 2012 Gazprom supplied natural gas into Croatia via Vujnovac’s company. Vujnovac, it would appear, then used Russian money to help Croatian politicians in the form of loans to HDZ. His links with Russia have been also traced in other enterprises, in particularly in taking over local agriculture retailer Fortenova. People in Croatia believe, writes Nikolayenko, that Vujnovac used a close friendship with the former Minister of Economy and influential local politician Ivan Vrodlyak to dominate the country’s economy.

Several Croatian members of parliament have raised concerns that the Croatian government is actively creating a monopoly by making Vujnovac the "owner of Croatia ". But what is more important Vujnovac being close to Russia represents a continuation of the existing status quo of the company. Under his leadership, the company will still be connected to Russian interests. In particularly Vujnovac keeps in Fortenova’s Russian management like Vsevolod Rozanov, a member of the board of Fortenova, who is already sanctioned by Ukraine for supporting actions that undermine the security, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. Similarly, Fortenova’s Chairman, Maksym Poletaev, is also the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Rusal International (a sub-sanctioned company), as well as the Deputy General Director of Russian Aluminum Management OJSC, which are vitally important companies to arm Russian army to attack Ukraine.

Therefore, concludes Ukrainian journalist, since Fortenova is critically important for food security in the Balkans – and it will remain one of the Russian channels of influence under Vujnovac – it may be appropriate to consider sanctioning Vujnovac, given his close ties to Gazprom, as well as others – such as Poletaev – in Fortenova who are advancing Russian interests.

Read more on Censor NET article Croatia could become a new Hungary: Who are advancing Moscow’s interests in the Balkans