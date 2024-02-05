Surveillance of Bihus.Info: Journalists ask to identify people who allegedly spied on project team. PHOTOS

Bihus.Info journalists have asked for help in identifying the people who are likely to be involved in the surveillance of the investigative team.

This was stated by Alisa Yurchenko, editor and journalist of the Bihus.Info project, Censor.NET reports.

"Help us identify them. I think you understand where these people work without any hints, given that a very specific structure has recently announced that it is increasing the level of media security.

Show these photos to your friends there. And write to us, either in private messages or at [email protected]", the message reads.













Surveillance of Bihus.Info

As a reminder, on January 16, a video was posted online showing Bihus.Info employees allegedly using drugs at a New Year's corporate party. The founder of the project, Denys Bihus, noted that the video showed part of the team, namely the cameramen. According to him, the journalists did not use drugs.

"The team is aware of the severity of the situation. Of course, the wiretapping and surveillance were illegal, and the goals of those who recorded were clear. But this is no excuse for what we saw on the video - namely, the use of illegal substances by several of our colleagues," the team said.

Later, Bihus said that Bihus.Info team members had been under surveillance for about a year. And the New Year's corporate party was part of a security operation.

The SSU opened proceedings on the fact of illegal wiretapping and video recording. It also seized disks with camera recordings.

