President has right to dismiss Zaluzhnyi - new propaganda from Presidential Office

Journalists who are loyal to the President’s Office, justifying the possible resignation of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, put forward the argument that the popularly elected president can dismiss officials for whom no one voted.

According to Censor.NET, such arguments were voiced on the air of the Ukrinform project "Leshchenko asks" in a dialogue between Serhiy Leshchenko and former Deputy Minister of Defence Hanna Malyar.

Malyar noted: "What is the difference between the military vertical and, say, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy or the Ministry of Economy? The military vertical is subordinate to the president. And the president is not a politician for the Ministry of Defence, for the minister, and for the Commander-in-Chief, but a leader. This is what you have to accept. Just like in any company, the head has rights and obligations. So does the president. He took responsibility when he became president. People entrusted him with this responsibility. And he was the only one who was elected out of this entire vertical. All the others were not elected. He has the right to appoint everyone else by law, and he, not they, is primarily responsible for certain personnel decisions. Pay attention to how many defence ministers there have already been (Zagorodnyuk, Taran, Reznikov and Umierov), and this is right...

This is a normal working process. If the task set by the president is not fulfilled, then the person is replaced. There is no need to add something emotional to this."

