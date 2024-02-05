I’m thinking about dismissing Zaluzhnyi, - Zelenskyy

In an interview with the Italian TV channel Rai1, Zelenskyy, answering a question about his disagreements with Zaluzhnyi, said that he was thinking about Zaluzhnyi’s resignation

According to Censor.NET, he said this in an interview with Rai1 TV channel.

Answering the question whether he plans to dismiss Zaluzhnyi, Zelenskyy said: "This is a question that concerns the people who should lead Ukraine. Of course, we need a reset and a new beginning. When we talk about this, I mean the replacement of a number of senior officials of the state, not only in the military sphere. I'm thinking about replacing (Zaluzhnyi), it's true."

