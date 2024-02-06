ENG
Ruscists attack Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, destroying three-storey hotel

On the night of February 6, the occupiers struck Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district, Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov in his telegram-channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, a three-storey hotel was destroyed. A person is still under the rubble, three people were rescued: 2 women and a man. There is also a fire on the facade of the store.

The liquidation of the aftermath of the strikes is continuing.

