Russian submarine tracking device found on Baltic Sea coast in Lithuania

A Russian sonar designed to detect and localize submarines was found on the Curonian Spit in Lithuania last Saturday.

On February 3, the Lithuanian Navy received a report from a member of the public about the discovery of a device with Russian inscriptions on the Curonian Spit.

Naval experts identified the device as a Russian-made hydroacoustic sonar (sound navigation and ranging device – ed. note) used to gather intelligence and locate submarines.

The device is no longer in service and is currently stored in a naval warehouse.

The military says the device uses hydroacoustic sensors to detect movement and the passage of large underwater objects in the vicinity.

Similar Russian hydroacoustic sonars were detected in 2021 in the Baltic Sea off the coast of Lithuania and in the Atlantic Ocean off the southern coasts of the United Kingdom and Ireland, the military said.

