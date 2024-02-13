Volunteer fighter from Armenia Gevorg Mkrtchyan was killed in battle for Ukraine in Kupiansk direction

Armenian volunteer fighter Gevorg Mkrtchyan was killed in the Kupiansk direction as a result of Russian shelling.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Headquarters of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine.

It is noted that Gevorg Mkrtchyan, born in 1996, died on February 3, 2024, in the Kupiansk direction as a result of Russian shelling.

"He came to Ukraine to take part in the fight against the Russian invaders for the freedom of both countries.



Gevorg's act is a symbol of the joint struggle of the Ukrainian and Armenian peoples for the right to a free and independent future," the statement said.

