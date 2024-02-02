ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
14636 visitors online
News War in Ukraine
8 587 25
Georgia (144) volunteer soldiers (139) Georgian legion (3)

Two volunteers from Georgia were killed at front - Zura Tsiklauri and Gocha Zhvania were killed at front. PHOTOS

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

In the fight for Ukraine, two volunteers from Georgia, who had been fighting since 2014, were killed on the battlefield.

According to Censor.NET, the Georgian Legion reported this on Facebook.

"Zura Tsiklauri and Gocha Zhvania were killed during battles on the front line of the eastern front," the statement reads.

It is noted that they had been fighting as part of the Georgian Legion in Ukraine since 2014.

Read more: Fighters of Georgian unit of AFU "Black Eagle" seized position of occupying forces of Russian army from Adyheia: "You ran away like women, threw your own flag". VIDEO

Циклаурі Жванія

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 