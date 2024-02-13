ENG
News Russian aggression against Ukraine
As result of Russian shelling of Mala Tokmachka, man was killed

On the afternoon of February 13, the Russian military attacked Mala Tokmachka in the Polohy district of Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"This afternoon, the Russian military struck at Mala Tokmachka in the Polohy district.

The enemy attack took the life of a 66-year-old local resident. Several private houses were damaged," the statement said.

