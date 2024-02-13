Ukrainian troops capture 12 occupiers in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 65th Brigade repelled an attack by an enemy assault group and captured 12 occupiers in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the battle and the process of "trophying" the occupiers was published on social media.

"The soldiers of the 65th Separate Mechanised Brigade in the Zaporizhzhia direction repelled an assault and replenished the exchange fund with 12 captured occupants from the 71st Motorised Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces," the author of the publication said in a comment.

