15-year-old Ukrainian was injured in xenophobic attack in Germany

A 15-year-old Ukrainian man was attacked near Dusseldorf, Germany. The boy was injured as a result of the incident.

This was reported by the German police, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

It is noted that a 15-year-old Ukrainian was seriously injured in an ethnically motivated attack in the city of Mettmann near Dusseldorf.

According to the police, the Ukrainian teenager was in a diner on Saturday night when a stranger made xenophobic remarks to him. After that, he suddenly hit the teenager in the head with an unknown object and fled.

At the hospital, it turned out that the boy's injuries were much more serious than initially thought, but there was no threat to his life.

Witnesses described the attacker as a strong and sturdy man, about 1.92 meters tall. An investigation is underway.

As a reminder, this is not the first similar case in Germany. Earlier it was reported that Volodymyr Yermakov, a player of the Ukrainian youth basketball team, was killed there. Later, it was reported that his killer had been detained. It was a 15-year-old German with Turkish roots.

