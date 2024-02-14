Procurement of products by Ministry of Defence: NABU reveals prerequisites for corruption abuse. INFOGRAPHICS

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine has identified risks of corruption in the procurement of catering services by the Ministry of Defence for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, as part of the criminal investigation into the procurement of catering services by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, the National Bureau detectives identified prerequisites that allow for significantly inflated prices for certain categories of products.

To eliminate the prerequisites for such abuses, the National Bureau has developed relevant recommendations and submitted them to the Ministry of Defence for consideration.

These recommendations include strengthening control over the quality of catering services and amending the regulations governing the procedure for providing food to the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The NABU expressed gratitude to the Public Anti-Corruption Council under the Ministry of Defence for its cooperation, in particular during investigations by NABU detectives.

FOOD PROCUREMENT BY THE DEFENCE MINISTRY

