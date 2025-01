Today, on 14 February, the Russian army shelled Kherson once again.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Kherson Regional Military Command.

As noted, a 60-year-old woman was injured as a result of an enemy strike. The victim was diagnosed with a limb injury.

The resident of Kherson was taken to hospital for medical care.

