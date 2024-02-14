Dissident and Hero of Ukraine Stepan Khmara urgently needs expensive medicines for treatment

Former political dissident, Hero of Ukraine and co-author of the Constitution of Ukraine Stepan Khmara urgently needs help to treat his serious illness. He needs about UAH 200,000 for chemotherapy for the next few days.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by journalist Tetyana Danylenko.

"In the next few days, Stepan Khmara urgently needs expensive medicines. The Azov Patronage Service is taking care of his treatment, but the price is unaffordable for them and the family. And the medication is really against the clock.

Stepan Ilkovych is a Hero of Ukraine who served more than 7 years in the gulags in the Urals, including 306 days in the punishment cell, for the cause of our independence.

He is one of the last living fighters for Ukraine of his era. At each stage of our country's formation, he defended the interests of the state, even when it was unpopular and against the grain, such as when he gave up nuclear weapons. Khmara said even then that the policy of appeasement of the aggressor would lead to a great war.

Now he is fighting a terrible disease as bravely as he has fought all his life for his views and the freedom to express them. Another person would have broken down by now, but Stepan Ilkovych has a fierce will to live! He wants to see our victory out of the corner of his eye.

For the next few days, we need about 200,000 hryvnias for chemotherapy (I will write a more precise price in a few hours). This is in addition to the current payments for inpatient treatment," she wrote.

Details for donations:

Link to the jar of the Azov Patronage Service: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/3RY7Ls3v7L

Bank card number: 5375 4112 0960 0233

Read more: It is necessary to seek liberation of Savchenko and rupture diplomatic relations with Russia, - Khmara