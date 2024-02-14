ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8030 visitors online
News
3 968 34
USA (4510) allowance (437) Sullivan Jake (96)

Without US help, Ukrainian army is running out of ammunition - Sullivan

джейк,салліван

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are facing a significant shortage of ammunition at the front because the bill that would open up funding for Ukraine is stuck in Congress.

This was stated by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

He called on the Speaker of the Lower House of Congress, Republican Mike Johnson, to "quickly put the bill to a vote," expressing confidence that it would be supported by the vast majority of representatives of both parties.

"Every day, both Ukrainians and US national security interests suffer losses. The stakes are rising every day, as is the cost of our inaction, especially in Ukraine. We are receiving more and more reports of Ukrainians on the front lines saving ammunition or not having any at all. Meanwhile, the Russians continue to attack on the ground and in the air, trying to deplete the Ukrainian air defense system that we have been actively working to build over the past two years," Sullivan emphasized.

Read more: Cameron: US, UK and Europe must help Ukraine for global security

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 