Without US help, Ukrainian army is running out of ammunition - Sullivan

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are facing a significant shortage of ammunition at the front because the bill that would open up funding for Ukraine is stuck in Congress.

This was stated by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

He called on the Speaker of the Lower House of Congress, Republican Mike Johnson, to "quickly put the bill to a vote," expressing confidence that it would be supported by the vast majority of representatives of both parties.

"Every day, both Ukrainians and US national security interests suffer losses. The stakes are rising every day, as is the cost of our inaction, especially in Ukraine. We are receiving more and more reports of Ukrainians on the front lines saving ammunition or not having any at all. Meanwhile, the Russians continue to attack on the ground and in the air, trying to deplete the Ukrainian air defense system that we have been actively working to build over the past two years," Sullivan emphasized.

