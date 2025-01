On the morning of 15 February, Russians launched a missile attack on Lviv

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

"Two schools and one kindergarten were damaged. More than 400 windows were smashed. A total of 18 residential buildings were damaged," the statement said.

It is noted that three people were injured as a result of the missile strike.

