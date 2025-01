Russian occupants fired missiles toward the Poltava and Kirovohrad regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

The day before, the Air Force reported the launch of missiles in the direction of Kropyvnytskyi and Poltava region, in particular Kremenchuk.

Residents of Myrhorod were also warned of the danger.

An explosion was also heard in Poltava district.

