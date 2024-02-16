There are no blocked Ukrainian units in Avdiivka, raid and strike operations are carried out, logistics are working - Tarnavskyi

In Avdiivka, Donetsk region, where fierce fighting continues, logistics is working. There are no blocked Ukrainian units in the city. If necessary, a maneuver will be carried out in other areas to transfer to new prepared positions.

This was reported by the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria" Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Censor.NET reports.

"The Avdiivka direction in Donetsk region is the hottest along the entire length of the Russian-Ukrainian front line. Fierce fighting continues within the city of Avdiivka. The enemy is launching massive bombing attacks day and night, and continues to attack from several directions simultaneously.

Our troops are using all available means to deter the enemy. Scheduled reinforcement of units is underway," he noted.

According to him, in order to expand logistics corridors, raid and strike operations are being conducted in the area of Avdiivka. "Logistics is working.

Tarnavskyi noted that on the instructions of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, ammunition and other munitions are being supplied to Avdiivka in increased volumes. Stable command of the troops is ensured.

"As of 1 p.m., there are no blocked Ukrainian units in Avdiivka. In a difficult situation on the battlefield, when only ruins and a pile of broken bricks remain of the fortifications, our priority is to save the lives of our soldiers," he emphasized.

The commander noted that Ukrainian troops withdrew from the position on the southern outskirts of Avdiivka with minor losses. If necessary, other areas will be maneuvered to new prepared positions.

"As a result, the enemy suffers huge losses in manpower. Over the day of February 15, Russian losses in the entire operational area of the Tavria OSG amounted to 711 people - the highest number this year. The lion's share of this number is the result of combat work of our troops who are destroying the invaders in the Avdiivka direction. Up to five hundred Russians were eliminated in just one day.

In an attempt to gain an advantage on the battlefield, the enemy used insidious tactics in the area of the Avdiivka Coke Plant: as a result of shelling, they set fire to a tank with naphthalene residues and started a fire in a bitumen resin storage facility. Under the cover of thick smoke, he is trying to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders," added Tarnavskyi.

