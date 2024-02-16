AFU is withdrawing from destroyed positions, reserves and ammunition are being transferred to them. Several fighters were captured - Tarnavskyi about Avdiivka

The enemy continues to conduct artillery shelling and massive bombing attacks on Avdiivka and is trying to push our defense.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops Oleksandr Tarnavskyi.

"Heavy fighting continues within the city of Avdiivka. The enemy continues to carry out artillery shelling and massive bombing attacks, practically wiping the city off the map.

The enemy is throwing all its reserves to the assault, redeploying them from other directions, and is trying to push through our defense.

Ukraine's defense forces continue to hold back the Russian invaders, who are outnumbered in personnel, artillery and aviation.

Since the beginning of the day, our defenders have repelled more than 30 Russian attacks near Avdiivka. The aggressor carried out 20 air strikes and over a hundred and fifty artillery attacks. In addition to Avdiivka, almost 20 neighboring settlements, including Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Lastochkyne, Nevelske and others, were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks.

Ukrainian soldiers are withdrawing from the destroyed positions by maneuvering and consolidating their positions on new defense lines.

I emphasize that the priority is to save the lives of our soldiers. Therefore, if necessary, they move to new positions. Unfortunately, during one of these withdrawals, several of our fighters were captured. We will fight for the release of each of our comrades.

The evacuation of the wounded is complicated by continuous shelling, but it is being carried out. At the moment, the necessary reserves are being transferred to our defenders. The supply of ammunition also remains efficient. The units are holding the designated defense lines in accordance with the operational situation.

The fire at the Avdiivka Coke Plant continues, where Russian terrorists set fire to a tank cistern with naphthalene residues and bitumen resin in the warehouse as a result of shelling.

To understand the scale of the enemy's offensive and its elimination. The lion's share of the occupiers' losses in the Tavria direction falls on Avdiivka.

Since the beginning of the year alone, the occupiers' losses in this area amounted to 20,018 people, 199 tanks and 481 armored vehicles (January 1 - February 15, 2024).

The Avdiivka defense operation continues. The enemy is paying the highest price.

Stay strong. Glory to Ukraine!" Tarnavskyi wrote.