Portugal extends temporary protection for Ukrainians

The Portuguese government has extended the validity of temporary protection documents for Ukrainian refugees until the end of the year.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to Ekonomichna Pravda.

This time, temporary protection was extended for 10 months. Last time it was extended for 6 months.

Temporary protection in Portugal is granted automatically to refugees from Ukraine, the first time it lasted for a year. Then the government extended temporary protection for Ukrainians in March and September 2023.

According to the Agency for Integration, Migration and Asylum, as of January 2023, Portugal had granted 59,532 temporary protection permits to people from Ukraine. However, 1,566 of these refugees subsequently applied for the annulment of their status.

According to the latest Eurostat data, 58.8 thousand refugees from Ukraine enjoy temporary protection in Portugal.

