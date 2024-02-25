No weapons have left Ukraine illegally in two years - Klymenko

During the two years of the full-scale invasion, not a single weapon crossed the border of Ukraine illegally.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, this was announced by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko at the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

"Not a single weapon has crossed the border between Ukraine and the EU in two years of full-scale war. This is the tremendous work of our Security Forces," Klymenko said.

The Interior Minister also drew attention to the fact that work is already underway to restore control at the borders.

"We are already thinking about protecting our border. The border with Belarus and Russia alone is more than 3,000 kilometers long, and it is also necessary to integrate the border with the EU countries," he said.

