India hands over 16th batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

India has handed over the 16th batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine. It will go to Ukrainian doctors.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by the Indian Embassy.

The humanitarian aid includes diagnostic and medical equipment, including a portable X-ray machine, an X-ray machine with a C-Arm fluoroscope, an electro-hydraulic operating table, a colour Doppler ultrasound system, and more.

Humanitarian aid from India was provided to the Sumy Regional Clinical Hospital and the Krolevets City Council Hospital at the request of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

"India attaches utmost importance to providing humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine in this difficult time in line with the people-centred approach of the Government of India, a central tenet of Indian national beliefs and values that perceive the whole world as one family," said Ambassador Shri Harsh Kumar Jain.