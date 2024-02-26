Germany hands over new aid package to Ukraine: artillery shells, drones and demining vehicles

On February 26, the German government announced the transfer of another batch of military aid to Ukraine, which included, among other things, artillery shells, drones, and demining vehicles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

According to the list on the German government's website, Ukraine has recently received:

14 thousand rounds of 155 mm ammunition

4 WISENT demining vehicles 1;

3 mobile remote-controlled and protected demining systems;

materials for the disposal of explosive ordnance;

250 demining kits;

10 Vector reconnaissance UAVs with spare parts;

22 anti-drone detection and suppression systems;

12 SatCom terminals;

4 vehicles for border protection.

The German government has also updated the list of assistance it plans to provide to Ukraine in the future. It includes 10 additional Bergepanzer 2 armored repair and evacuation vehicles and 20 anti-drone sensors and jammers.

Earlier this month, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin that Germany was preparing to provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth €1.1 billion.

In total, Germany has allocated or committed €28 billion in military aid to Ukraine, including €7 billion through 2024. Germany is the second largest provider of military aid to Ukraine.