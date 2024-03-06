Scholz: Statements about Russia-Ukraine agreement in Turkey are Russian propaganda

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz denied the existence of a ready-made peace treaty between Russia and Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in an interview with the German Chancellor to the Sächsische Zeitung.

"It is claimed that a peace treaty between Russia and Ukraine was allegedly ready, but that it was allegedly prevented by either former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson or US President Joe Biden. This is complete nonsense!" the German Chancellor said.

Olaf Scholz called such reports about the agreement between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey Russian propaganda.

"Such statements are Russian propaganda. Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine were interrupted due to the redeployment of Russian troops and the start of a major offensive in eastern Ukraine, as well as the events in Bucha," Scholz said.

As a reminder, The Wall Street Journal analysed the draft peace treaty that the delegations of Ukraine and Russia drew up in April 2022.