Paratroopers of the 79th Brigade destroy 12 enemy armoured vehicles in battle near Novomykhailivka. VIDEO

Paratroopers of the 79th Brigade destroyed 12 enemy armoured vehicles and repelled a massive attack by the occupiers near Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, a video of fragments of the battle with the occupiers was posted on social media.

"Excellent footage of repulsing a large-scale Russian assault in one of the hottest spots of the frontline near Novomykhailivka. The paratroopers of the 79th Airborne Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stop the attempt to break through our positions: drones, ATGMs, artillery and mines are used. Under such an incredible onslaught, the enemy offensive forces were doomed and extruded, retreating with heavy losses of manpower and armour - minus 12 units, including 4 tanks," the author of the publication notes.

