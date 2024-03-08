Andrej Danko, Deputy Chairman of the National Council of Slovakia, leader of the far-right Slovak People’s Party (SNS), which is part of the government coalition, said that Russia attacked Ukraine "because it is protecting its interests."

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

When asked who was the aggressor in Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the SNS leader said that "life is not black and white" and "everyone had played a hand this, even Ukrainians who could not deal with the Russian national minority." "Russians came to this territory with a sense of helping their nation," Danko added.

When the host reminded the vice chairman of the Slovak parliament of Russia's violation of international law, he replied that Israel also violates international law and rhetorically asked how many times the United States has violated international law.

"Taking Ukraine's side is not a solution to the problem, as it only escalates tensions... Russia is not an aggressor, it is protecting its interests," the Slovak politician said.

