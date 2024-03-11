In Kharkiv, "shahed" hit civilian infrastructure facility. VIDEO
A civilian infrastructure facility and residential buildings were damaged in Kharkiv as a result of an attack by enemy drone strikes.
According to Censor.NET, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office showed the consequences of the Shahed's attack.
It is noted that a civilian infrastructure facility in the Sloboda district of Kharkiv was hit.
