In Kharkiv, "shahed" hit civilian infrastructure facility. VIDEO

A civilian infrastructure facility and residential buildings were damaged in Kharkiv as a result of an attack by enemy drone strikes.

According to Censor.NET, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office showed the consequences of the Shahed's attack.

It is noted that a civilian infrastructure facility in the Sloboda district of Kharkiv was hit.

