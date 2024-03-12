Russians intensify attacks in Tavria direction - Lykhovii

Russian occupation forces have intensified their activity. The Avdiivka direction remains the hotspot.

This was stated by the head of the public relations department of the Tavria OTSG Dmytro Lykhovii, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Today we are witnessing even greater activation of the enemy, when by 6 am ... there were already 11 combat engagements along the entire front line. Since the beginning of the day, 15 combat engagements were registered in the Donetsk region and 6 in the Zaporizhzhia region," he said.

Lykhovii added that two-thirds of the fighting along the entire frontline took place in the area of responsibility of the Tavria OTSG. At the same time, the enemy's activity in some areas is connected with the political tasks of the Russian leadership and preparations for the so-called elections in Russia.

"The Avdiivka direction remains the hotspot. At the same time, the Orikhiv and Zaporizhzhia directions are quite tense, and the enemy is also attacking with small assault groups and is not successful. But the more he attacks, the more the results of combat work show the destruction of the enemy," said the spokesman.

According to him, the occupiers are increasingly violating the Chemical Weapons Convention and using ammunition with toxic substances.

"Over the last day, five more cases of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) dropping of ammunition with chloropicrin chemical agent were recorded. All of them took place in the Zaporizhzhia direction. Over the past week, the Russians used this chemical agent about 60 times," said Lykhovii.

As for whether the enemy is building up the group for a potential breakthrough attempt, he noted: "We see all the attempts of the Russians to carry out a certain rotation, to reinforce those units that are being depleted and destroyed, but there is no reason to say that in any of the directions of the Tavria OTSG the enemy is forming a striking fist for a major breakthrough deep into our defence."

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy grouping numbers more than 48,000 people, and in the Zaporizhzhia direction - about 50,000.