12th Army Aviation Brigade reports death of two Ukrainian pilots

On 12 March, two Ukrainian pilots were killed while performing a mission to defend Ukraine.

This was reported by the 12th separate brigade of army aviation named after General Viktor Pavlenko on its Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"Today (12 March - Ed.) the sky lost two of its sons who always flew high and free. May their souls rest in peace among the stars, and we will remember them as heroes who faithfully served their country...", the statement reads.

No details on the deaths of the pilots were provided.