The village of Nevelske near Avdiivka in the Donetsk region is under the control of Ukrainian forces.

This was announced by the spokesman for the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, Dmytro Lykhovii, in a commentary to Interfax-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Nevelske is under the control of the Ukrainian Defence Forces," Lykhovii said.

Earlier, the Russian Federation spread information that the occupiers allegedly managed to "take control" of Nevelske.

