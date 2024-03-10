Occupiers are increasingly using munitions with poisonous substance - Lykhovii

In the Tavria direction, the Russian invaders are trying to achieve the desired results by any means necessary.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Dmytro Lykhovii, a spokesman for the joint press centre of the Tavria defence forces, during a telethon.

"Over the past week, they have dropped grenades with a choking and tear gas agent such as chlorpicrin from drones about 50 times. Yesterday alone, 15 such munitions were recorded," emphasised Lykhovii.

According to him, almost all of these uses took place in the defence line in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

Read more: 45 combat engagements took place in Tavria direction yesterday, 4 important enemy targets destroyed - Tarnavskyi