45 combat engagements took place in Tavria direction yesterday, 4 important enemy targets destroyed - Tarnavskyi

The Tavria operational and strategic group of troops continues to conduct defensive operations. Over the past 24 hours, 45 combat engagements took place in our area of responsibility, which is 2/3 of the fighting on the entire Russian-Ukrainian front.

This was reported by the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops Oleksandr Tarnavskyi on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the enemy carried out 29 air strikes, 4 missile strikes, 98 strikes by kamikaze drones, and made 1056 attacks.

"The operational situation is difficult but under control. Our troops continue to destroy the Russian invaders. Artillery, aviation and striking unmanned aerial vehicles are carrying out firing missions," Tarnavskyi said.

Total enemy losses over the day amounted to 346 people in manpower (killed and wounded), 61 units in weapons and military equipment, not including UAVs. In particular, this includes 1 tank, 16 armoured combat vehicles, 15 artillery systems, 2 ATGMs, 1 LNG/AGS, 20 vehicles and 6 units of special equipment. Electronic warfare systems neutralised or shot down 238 UAVs of various types.

Ukrainian defence forces destroyed 4 more important enemy targets, including a command post and dugouts.

"Among the destroyed enemy equipment are electronic warfare stations "Groza", "Zhytel" and "Leer-3". A mine-clearing vehicle, a Murom-M video surveillance system, 3 Shahed-136 attack drones, 3 Lancets, 1 Superkam UAV, etc. were also destroyed," Tarnavskyi added.