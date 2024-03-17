41 622 0
Hennadiy Moskal died
The former head of the Luhansk and Zakarpattia Regional Military Administrations, Hennadiy Moskal, died after a serious illness.
This was reported by Mykola Kniazhytskyi on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.
"Eternal memory. My condolences to the family. He held many government positions, was a true patriot and a talented man. During the Revolution of Dignity, it was Gennadiy Gennadiyovych who warned Espresso journalists about planned attacks on the newly created Maidan channel, and later made public the plans of the Yanukovych government to destroy Espresso, Channel 5 and other patriotic media...", writes Kniazhytskyi.
Moskal 's death is also confirmed by MP Oleksii Honcharenko.
