We will not hesitate to help Ukraine - US House Speaker Johnson

The issue of agreeing on the US budget for 2024 is almost resolved, and Congress will move on to the package of assistance to Ukraine and its partners in the near future.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Voice of America, this was stated by the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Michael Johnson.

"Once the budgetary issues are resolved, "we will turn our attention to additional assistance to American allies and we will not delay," Johnson said.

Congress has until 22 March to approve the budget, otherwise a so-called shutdown, a temporary cessation of US government agencies, could occur. However, according to Johnson, the budget issues have already been almost agreed upon and should be voted on this week, although this was preceded by "tough negotiations".

However, after 22 March, the House of Representatives will take a two-week recess, so lawmakers are likely to take up the bill to fund aid to Ukraine, Israel, and other US partners after 8 April.

Read more: If US stops supporting Ukraine, it will be difficult for EU to find additional 50 billion euros, - Borrell

"We are not talking about a funding mechanism for Ukraine specifically. We are talking about the entire package of additional funding for partners. I think that in the minds of many people there is a big difference between lethal aid for Ukraine and the humanitarian component. There is also a lot of discussion about the REPO Act, a draft law that would allow the use of confiscated assets of Russian oligarchs and thus partially pay for assistance to Ukraine. In addition, the concept of providing aid on credit is being discussed.

There is a lot of thoughtful, purposeful work and discussion among legislators on this issue. We understand the role that America plays in the world. We understand the importance of sending a strong message to the world that we stand with our allies and we cannot allow terrorists and tyrants to walk the world," Johnson said.