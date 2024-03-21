Australia joined "drone coalition" for Ukraine

Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said that his country had joined the Ukrainian "drone coalition".

"Today we are also announcing that Australia will participate in the drone coalition led by the United Kingdom and Latvia," Marles told a news conference with British Defense Secretary Grant Shepps.

He added that Australia will continue to "contribute to efforts to ensure that Ukraine stays the course and is able to resolve this conflict on its own terms."

