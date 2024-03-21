Polish farmers lift blockade of Zosyn-Ustyluh checkpoint - State Border Guard Service

Polish farmers will lift the blockade of the Zosyn-Ustyluh checkpoint tonight.

This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

"It is planned to unblock the Zosyn-Ustyluh checkpoint on the Polish border. According to the Polish side, today, March 21, from 8 p.m., the protest related to the partial limitation of vehicle traffic in front of the Zosyn checkpoint is temporarily suspended. It is reported that the traffic will be carried out without complications," the statement said.

Traffic at the Zosyn-Ustyluh checkpoint has been hampered since February 12.

Yesterday evening, farmers lifted the blockade of the Medyka-Shehini checkpoint. Before that, they stopped the crossing of the border for trucks, buses and cars.

Also, since the morning of March 20, Polish protesters have not passed trucks towards Poland in the direction of the Yagodyn and Rava-Ruska checkpoints. The situation at these checkpoints did not change overnight.