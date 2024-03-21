Russians attacked Nikopol three times with kamikaze drone and UAVs

The Russian army carried out 3 kamikaze drone and UAV attacks on Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region during the day. Several buildings and an excavator were damaged.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"A kamikaze drone hit the city in the morning. And twice more the Russian army sent drones there in the evening. Everything worked out. No one was injured by the enemy terror today," the RMA wrote.

According to Lysak, it was calm in the rest of Dnipropetrovsk region.

